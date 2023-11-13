HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) is Equitable Trust Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up 3.1% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $40,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 566.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $1.93 on Monday, hitting $230.89. The company had a trading volume of 322,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,900. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.91 and a 200 day moving average of $267.94. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The company has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.41.

Read Our Latest Report on HCA

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.