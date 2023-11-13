Head-To-Head Review: Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) versus BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFDW)

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.0% of Netflix shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Netflix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BuzzFeed and Netflix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed N/A N/A N/A Netflix 13.82% 20.68% 9.12%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed $352.98 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Netflix $31.62 billion 6.19 $4.49 billion $10.02 44.63

This table compares BuzzFeed and Netflix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Netflix has higher revenue and earnings than BuzzFeed.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BuzzFeed and Netflix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 0 0 0 0 N/A Netflix 2 10 24 0 2.61

Netflix has a consensus price target of $441.20, indicating a potential downside of 1.35%. Given Netflix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Netflix is more favorable than BuzzFeed.

Summary

Netflix beats BuzzFeed on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc., a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It also provides cross-platform network such as BuzzFeed Originals, which creates articles, lists, quizzes, and videos; BuzzFeed Media, comprises a portfolio of identity-driven lifestyle brands that includes Nifty, Goodful, As/Is, and Tasty; BuzzFeed Studios, that produces original content across broadcast, cable, film, and digital platforms; BuzzFeed News, which includes reporting and investigative journalism; and BuzzFeed Commerce, which develops social commerce products and experiences, licensing, and other strategic partnerships. The company is based in Rye, New York.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc. provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices. The company has approximately 231 million paid members in 190 countries. Netflix, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

