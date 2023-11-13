Head to Head Survey: Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) & Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Brickell Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics N/A -64.86% -35.01% Brickell Biotech -643.48% -156.10% -128.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Brickell Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $6.36 million 93.67 -$148.84 million ($0.98) -3.50 Brickell Biotech $4.64 million 1.45 -$39.47 million ($13.52) -0.17

Risk & Volatility

Brickell Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Autolus Therapeutics. Autolus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.8% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Autolus Therapeutics and Brickell Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Brickell Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 138.10%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Brickell Biotech.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats Brickell Biotech on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma. It also focuses on developing AUTO5, a preclinical TRBC2 programmed T cell product candidate for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors. It has license and collaboration agreements with Carna Biosciences, Inc., Voronoi Inc., Bodor Laboratories, Inc. and Dr. Nicholas S. Bodor, and AnGes, Inc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

