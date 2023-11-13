Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 54 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.65.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $326.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.32 and a 52-week high of $330.54. The company has a market capitalization of $838.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.71.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,789 shares of company stock valued at $38,881,854. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.