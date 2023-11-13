Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) by 102.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,372 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned 1.53% of 22nd Century Group worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 132,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,919,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ XXII opened at $0.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.02. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

22nd Century Group ( NASDAQ:XXII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 121.41% and a negative net margin of 167.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Dawson James cut their price target on shares of 22nd Century Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

