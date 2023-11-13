Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 23,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 784,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,689,000 after buying an additional 65,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 462,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $30.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $33.94.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

