Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 13,039 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $13,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $34.88 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

