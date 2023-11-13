Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $83,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $525,111,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $58,266,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,532 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $72.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.96 and its 200 day moving average is $76.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $98.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

