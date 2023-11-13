Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 22,699 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,699 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $89.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

