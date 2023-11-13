Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 309 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $206.88 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $229.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

