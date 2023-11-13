Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 66 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE GD opened at $243.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.35 and its 200-day moving average is $221.23. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

