Hess (NYSE:HES) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hess from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus raised Hess from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.06.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $141.59 on Thursday. Hess has a 1-year low of $113.82 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.17.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hess by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 314.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 366,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after acquiring an additional 278,511 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

