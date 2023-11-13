Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,865 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 400,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,486,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 374.0% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,932 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 248,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $47.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.49.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

