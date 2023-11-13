Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 115,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,000. Highland Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of DENTSPLY SIRONA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

XRAY stock opened at $28.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

