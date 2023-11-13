Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Chubb stock opened at $222.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.61 and its 200 day moving average is $201.92.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,665 shares of company stock worth $12,597,136. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

