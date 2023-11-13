Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,491 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.22.

ADBE opened at $597.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $598.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $541.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

