Highland Capital Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IWR opened at $68.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average is $70.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $76.21. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

