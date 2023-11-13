Highland Capital Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,833 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,918 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 232,826 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,934,000 after buying an additional 14,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $18,511,525 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $373.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $282.21 and a 1-year high of $387.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.06 and its 200-day moving average is $350.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

