Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $2.82 Million in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.65.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.01, for a total transaction of $395,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 535,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,684,278.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $43,844,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,357,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.01, for a total transaction of $395,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 535,896 shares in the company, valued at $211,684,278.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,484 shares of company stock valued at $101,547,167. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
MongoDB Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $376.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $353.88 and its 200 day moving average is $353.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.93 and a beta of 1.16. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.70 and a fifty-two week high of $439.00.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
