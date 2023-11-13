Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $3.88 Million in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,309,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.9% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $140.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.47 and its 200 day moving average is $150.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $188.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

