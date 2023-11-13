Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $4.87 Million in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 53,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Timken by 2,606.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Timken alerts:

Insider Activity at Timken

In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $753,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,431.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $753,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,431.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $59,293.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,789 shares of company stock worth $3,449,343. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Up 1.9 %

TKR stock opened at $71.71 on Monday. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.53.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. Timken’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TKR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Timken

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.