Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 747,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 94,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.19.

NYSE:KNX opened at $49.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

