Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 135.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 90,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 243,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,813,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,972,000 after purchasing an additional 109,575 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $34.21 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

