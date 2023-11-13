Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYV. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 875,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $1,749,000. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $4,956,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE LYV opened at $87.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.61. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $101.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.