Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 36.6% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 8.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 141,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $50.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.58%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.