Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 46.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $31.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Honda Motor

About Honda Motor

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.