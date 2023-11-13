Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 289.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 51,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 37,963 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Equitable by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 161,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Equitable by 8.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 400,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 382.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,572 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $26.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

