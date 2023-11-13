Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.44

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 15954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at $645,450,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

