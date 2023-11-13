Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$35.00 at National Bankshares

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on H. BMO Capital Markets set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Laurentian set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$37.77.
Hydro One Stock Performance
Hydro One Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 69.19%.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.
