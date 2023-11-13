IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Lowered to $110.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IAC. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of IAC from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on IAC from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IAC from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on IAC from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.93.

IAC stock opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.00. IAC has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $69.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in IAC by 161.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 98.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

