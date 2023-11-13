Immutable X (IMX) Price Hits $1.19 on Top Exchanges

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $681.53 million and approximately $100.77 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00003249 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

