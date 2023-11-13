Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ISV has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Information Services from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Information Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ISV

Information Services Trading Down 2.0 %

Information Services Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE ISV opened at C$20.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.36. Information Services has a 52-week low of C$19.22 and a 52-week high of C$26.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.61. The stock has a market cap of C$354 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.