Insider Buying: Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) Insider Purchases 1,496 Shares of Stock

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG – Get Free Report) insider Mike Roche purchased 1,496 shares of Macquarie Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$160.71 ($104.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$240,414.68 ($156,113.43).

Mike Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Mike Roche acquired 800 shares of Macquarie Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$173.13 ($112.42) per share, with a total value of A$138,504.00 ($89,937.66).

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $2.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Macquarie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.99%.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

