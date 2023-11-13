Insider Buying: Nimy Resources Limited (ASX:NIM) Insider Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Nimy Resources Limited (ASX:NIM – Get Free Report) insider Simon Lill bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,600.00 ($29,610.39).
Nimy Resources Price Performance
About Nimy Resources
Nimy Resources Limited, an exploration company, engages in discovering and developing an economic nickel-sulfide project in Australia. The company explores for nickel, lithium, rare earths, gold, other precious metals, and base metals. It holds a 100% interest in the MONS nickel project comprising various tenements that covers an area of approximately 2,564 square kilometers located within the Archean Murchison Domain of the Youanmi Terrane of the Yilgarn Craton.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nimy Resources
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Microsoft hits record highs as market impact strengthens
Receive News & Ratings for Nimy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nimy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.