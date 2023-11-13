Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$230.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $14.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC set a C$225.00 price objective on Intact Financial and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities set a C$220.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$223.18.

IFC opened at C$206.37 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$182.01 and a 1-year high of C$208.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$197.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$198.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is presently 61.62%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

