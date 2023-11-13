Intech Investment Management LLC Has $16.29 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,466 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,359 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of eBay worth $16,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 389,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,522,864 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on eBay

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.