Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IBKR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.43.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.69. 65,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,576. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.23 and a 52-week high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,041,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,515,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $86,130.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,721.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at $98,515,027.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,057 shares of company stock valued at $48,819,378 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

