Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.1% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,202 shares of company stock valued at $11,299,952. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.45. The stock has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

