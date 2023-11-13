International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,034,000 after buying an additional 235,143 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

Shares of IBM traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.36. 394,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488,056. The stock has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

