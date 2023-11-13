Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Monday, RTT News reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IONS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.70. 170,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,634. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $48.75.

In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $451,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,727,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $173,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $451,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,727,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $834,603 over the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.