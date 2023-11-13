IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,150 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,537 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.95.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $154.37. 127,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,640. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.88 and a 200-day moving average of $159.79. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

