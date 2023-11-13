IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,620 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,620 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after acquiring an additional 713,650,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $227,854,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,575. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.26. 153,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,792. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $154.88 and a one year high of $262.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

