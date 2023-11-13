IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,590,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.22. 140,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356,773. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.11. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

