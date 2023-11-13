IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 276,000 Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) by 411.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,000 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Oatly Group worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,737,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 1,099.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,320 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,608,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 491,992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,208,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,244,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 295,224 shares in the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OTLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.80 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.76.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTLY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.53. 473,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,851,382. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. Oatly Group AB has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Oatly Group Profile

(Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.