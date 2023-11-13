IPG Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,808 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 19,976 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 29.0% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 18,217 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 213,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100,160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $98,222,000 after purchasing an additional 81,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 318,688 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $88.60. 1,582,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,197,178. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.42. The company has a market cap of $162.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

