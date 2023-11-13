IPG Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.8% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GLD traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $179.32. The stock had a trading volume of 687,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,915. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $161.28 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

