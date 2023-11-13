IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 28,032 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 62.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,647 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 28,032 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $51.04. 3,573,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,399,406. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

