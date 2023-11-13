IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,300 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GS traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $326.70. 127,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.87 and a 200 day moving average of $326.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.