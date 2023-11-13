iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 253,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Camden National Bank owned approximately 0.50% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,723,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,587,000 after acquiring an additional 257,963 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,144,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,499,000 after purchasing an additional 24,557 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 279,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 18,601 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 239,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after buying an additional 86,186 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,009,000.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.04. The stock had a trading volume of 82,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,809. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

