iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,957 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,871,741. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.249 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

